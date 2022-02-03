news, latest-news, emma-mckeon, laureus, laureus-sportswoman-of-the-year, ash-barty

SHE'S our most decorated Olympian and Wollongong's queen of the pool Emma McKeon could join our most iconic in claiming the coveted Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award. The shortlist, released in Thursday, will see McKeon go head-to-head with recently crowned Australian Open champion Ash Barty for the gong. Should either claim the prize, they'll become the first Australian to do so since Cathy Freeman collected the prestigious award in 2001 following her Sydney Olympics heroics. McKeon's nomination was fait accompli following a stunning Tokyo campaign that saw her claim seven medals - four of them gold - equalling Russian gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya's record haul at the 1952 Games. Already Australia's finest ever relay swimmer, the Tokyo campaign saw her claim breakthrough individual golds in the 50 and 100 metres freestyle. It took her overall Olympic tally to 11, unmatched by an Australian. Read more: McKeon dives into the record books with golden year Barty and McKeon face stiff competition for the award, with Tokyo triple-sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica), American track legend Allyson Felix, US swimming superstar Katie Ledecky and Spain's Ballon d'Or-winning footballer Alexia Putellas all on the shortlist.

