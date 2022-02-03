news, latest-news,

Illawarra brewers have welcomed news brewing enthusiasts will no longer have to travel to Sydney to learn their craft. TAFE NSW is offering its specialised micro-brewing course throughout regional NSW for the first time in 2022 to support the flourishing craft beer industry. Starting in early March, the Certificate III in Food Processing (Micro-brewing) is a combination of online learning and intensive workshops at the TAFE NSW micro-brewing headquarters at Ultimo. People learn via a virtual classroom and can study from home or at their local campus. Previously only offered in Sydney, the course teaches in-demand foundational skills for food and beverage production as well as helping participants unlock the secrets of artisan beer-brewing. Read more: Heroes aplenty: Bulli SLSC praised for role in mass boating rescue Illawarra Brewing Company founder Dave McGrath was a fan of the course. "As breweries expand around the place and there is a brewing culture, you need budding brewers to come through the system. This course will help that," he said. "Anything that helps our flourishing craft beer industry and the Illawarra is a good thing. "The wage subsidy for new apprentices and trainees is another added bonus." McGrath is spot on that the craft beer industry is flourishing. According to Deloitte Australia, craft beer has evolved from a small industry comprised of home-brew enthusiasts to a large and rapidly growing industry with annual sales of more than $370 million, growing at a rate of around 10 per cent annually. Read more: Hundreds gathered to celebrate Unionist Fred Moore's life TAFE's new micro-brewery course, developed in partnership with the Independent Brewers Association to meet a surge in demand for training, will be taught by a team of specialists including Richard Adamson (Young Henrys Brewing) and Dan McCulloch (Lallemand Brewing) who are recognised as some of the best brewers in the business. "The TAFE NSW micro-brewing course is a great place to start as it delivers the skills and knowledge to help kickstart a career in the brewing industry," Mr Adamson said. "It's perfect for those looking to start their own business or for those wanting to gain insight into the industry and processes to brew quality products." TAFE NSW head of Agribusiness Skills Team in Sydney, Kate Low, said it was worth noting that businesses had until the end of March to take advantage of the JobTrainer wage subsidy for new apprentices and trainees. "Not only does this course provide practical, hands-on skills for aspiring brewers to hone their craft but it is also designed to teach new trainees the ropes and help them develop lifelong skills," she said. Under the JobTrainer program, employers that sign up new apprentices or trainees before March 31 can access a 50 per cent wage subsidy over 12 months, with a 10 per cent and five per cent subsidy in the second and third years respectively. People should register their interest for the course by February 16. Visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601 for more information. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below ... . .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/f2322721-ae59-4b2b-8ca3-a55e635754bb.jpg/r3_101_1222_790_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg