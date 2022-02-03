Day moves streak into double digits with ironman series win

news, latest-news, ali-day, nutri-grain-series, ironman-series

He's labeled the end to his stunning winning streak "a matter of time" but Ali Day extended it at least another day in claiming round three of the Nutri-Grain Ironman Series on Thursday. The 'Survivor' round was initially schedule to bookend the first leg of the six-round series in Sydney a fortnight ago. A tsunami warning saw it shifted to Thursday, kicking off the second leg of the series at Kurrawa. It was all the same to the 30-year-old reigning series champion, who survived the early rounds and gapped the field in the final by milking a wave to the sand in the penultimate swim leg. It saw him kick away from runner-up and former series Matt Bevilaqua and made the final board leg a virtual cruise. Having also claimed the final round he contested prior to an 18-month injury hiatus, Day hasn't lost a race in his last 10 series outings. Read more: McKeon in the running for further global honours The win pushes him five points clear at the top of the overall series leaderboard, a handy cushion at the mid-point of the series that will continue with the three remaining rounds Friday-Sunday. "It was hard. A lot of the boys were really hurting today, including me," Day said. "Normally I find those eliminator formats not too bad. After the first race I warm into it, but I felt like everyone was hurting so I'm glad to come away with the win. "It's definitely hard but I've done it for so long now, I've done so many eliminators. "Guys like Kendrick [Louis] and Pooley [Matt Poole] have been on the line with me so many years now and I feel like you get better at resetting each time. "It gets a bit easier but it also gets harder because you know how much it's going to hurt. There's still three rounds to go so I'm only halfway there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/752bd864-8598-4f32-bcb3-e01f491a0f50.jpg/r0_122_5315_3125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg