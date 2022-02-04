Why we must fight like Fred Moore for our rights: Editorial

subscribers-only,

Hundreds turned out yesterday to pay their respects to a man who touched their hearts and minds over his almost 100 years walking among us. Fred Moore was a man who made change happen and wouldn't stand for any less than what was right and fair. He was a fighter. His lifelong battle against discrimination saw him appointed an honorary elder of the Aboriginal community and an honorary member of the women's auxiliary to the miners union. He was a proud communist but it wasn't just the working class and the unions who benefitted from his high standards. Fred gathered thousands of signatures for a petition to recognise the Aboriginal people in the federal Constitution and in 1961 was the driving force in setting up the South Coast Aboriginal Advancement League. At his funeral yesterday every part of society was represented and fists were raised as his coffin was carried out, a reminder of everything he stood for. Fred Moore spoke for all of us at a time when speaking up could come with a jail sentence. We can learn a lot from his bravery and courage. As a federal election looms, it's a chance for us to consider what we need from our leaders. The Illawarra has always been a Labor stronghold and in recent decades it has become home to Labor's safest seats. Being in a safe seat often means our needs can be ignored by the federal government. One side of the fence thinks there is no hope in hell of winning the seat. The other thinks it's already in the bag. The danger as we face another four months of political posturing is the Illawarra doesn't get a voice at the table. Our problems in the Illawarra are unique to our region. Our proximity to Sydney is a blessing and a curse. We are regional but sometimes we're "Greater Sydney" or Metro. We're easy to forget. That's a fight that Fred Moore would not back down from. So, as we remember a ferocious man, consider this. What does the Illawarra need from our federal government? What will make a difference to everyday people living in this beautiful part of the world? Then speak out, as Fred did. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

