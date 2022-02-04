HSC, gap year, study

Gap year: Abby pivots to follow her passion

AT WORK: Abby Molloy is now pursuing her dream to become a registered psychologist, with the support of the Country Universities Centre. Photo:Supplied. If you had told Abby Molloy at 18 that she would one day be working as a drug and alcohol counsellor and enthusiastically heading towards accreditation as a registered psychologist, she would not have believed you. Abby had planned to study law after high school, but her decision to take a gap year changed everything - and Abby says it's all for the better. While Abby had "absolutely loved" her work experience at a law firm in the city, she knew she wanted to come back to a regional area after graduating and was aware the job opportunities may not be the same. So instead of rushing into her studies, she took a break and tried her hand at a range of different employment options. She soon realised that conventional office jobs were not for her. "I did a short stint as an accounting cadet and realised that I didn't like sitting at a desk all day," she said. "I enjoy talking to people and working with people, and I am interested in people's stories. "I worked in a psychologist's office as an admin assistant, and I fell in love with the changes the psychologist was able to make in people's lives." Having some time out between school and university opened her eyes to the different options out there for careers. "I think it's unrealistic to ask an 18-year-old who has done 13 years of schooling in specific disciplines to look at all these different options and say 'All right, this is my career path for the next 40 years' when you've had no life experience," she said. "I know for a fact if I'd gone to uni and started my law degree, I would have either stuck it out, worked in it for a year afterwards and thought, 'Oh, I'm not an office-based person, this isn't for me', and have to start again. "Or I would have stopped halfway through and have racked up a HECS debt for nothing." Now permanently settled in a regional area, Abby has chosen to pursue her studies remotely, with the support of the Country Universities Centre. She is currently completing a postgraduate diploma in Psychology through Charles Sturt University, intending to enrol in a Masters of Psychology. "I'm passionate about rural mental health. I come from a farming family," Abby said. "I would really like to normalise mental health and, when I'm a registered psychologist, work in a role that is specifically targeting those people."