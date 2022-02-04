SO YOU have received your HSC results and your school days are now behind you. Congratulations! It is a bit sad leaving all the friends you have grown up with, as many will go on to find work, while others head off to tertiary education. But what about your plans? Taking a gap year after you finish high school is not a "year off". For many would-be university or college students, taking time off after the hectic schedule of year 12 and experiencing something outside of high school, is a wonderful way to enhance personal growth. While international travel is still difficult at the moment you may choose to travel around parts of Australia, volunteer, learn a language or skill or move out with friends and find a job, all of these options will improve your life skills as you find your way. A new study of more than 900 first-year students by Sydney University researchers has revealed that not only did taking a year off have a positive effect on students' motivation, it also translated into a real boost in performance in the first semesters at university. Gap year students are perceived to be 'more mature, more self-reliant and independent' than non-gap year students. Gap years can often be a lot of hard work. Organising your own travel plans or learning to make new friends can challenge your comfort zones. Research has proven that skills obtained on a gap year significantly increase a student's ability to cope with stress when they do begin their studies at university. In today's work environment, people who work best with others - denoted often times as having emotional intelligence tend to be more successful. A gap year will challenge students to work better with a more diverse array of people, and satisfy multiple learning types. This can reignite a sense of curiosity for learning, through real life situations and exploring possible careers through hands on field-work. It was a year like no other. Full of disruptions, lockdowns and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic including months of learning from home and uncertainty over exam timetables. The year 12 class of 2021 has had to endure more than any other group of seniors in recent memory, and whatever their final results they deserve to hold their heads high and know that when it comes to resilience, they've all scored an A. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said, "The resilience, focus and adaptability they have shown will serve them well in the next chapter of their life, whether that is university, vocational training, or employment." It's worth reminding students that your HSC results don't define you as a person, and don't determine your entire future. There are other pathways to get into uni and there's many career options that don't require a degree.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/fe044fbb-e758-4967-9dae-20bc6b659e8c.jpg/r0_180_5760_3434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Big plans are ahead after HSC

GAP YEAR: Whether you take a year away from study, travel around Australia or get a job, experiencing something outside of high school is a wonderful way to enhance personal growth. Photo: Shutterstock. SO YOU have received your HSC results and your school days are now behind you. Congratulations! It is a bit sad leaving all the friends you have grown up with, as many will go on to find work, while others head off to tertiary education. But what about your plans? Taking a gap year after you finish high school is not a "year off". For many would-be university or college students, taking time off after the hectic schedule of year 12 and experiencing something outside of high school, is a wonderful way to enhance personal growth.

While international travel is still difficult at the moment you may choose to travel around parts of Australia, volunteer, learn a language or skill or move out with friends and find a job, all of these options will improve your life skills as you find your way. A new study of more than 900 first-year students by Sydney University researchers has revealed that not only did taking a year off have a positive effect on students' motivation, it also translated into a real boost in performance in the first semesters at university. Gap year students are perceived to be 'more mature, more self-reliant and independent' than non-gap year students. Gap years can often be a lot of hard work. Organising your own travel plans or learning to make new friends can challenge your comfort zones. Research has proven that skills obtained on a gap year significantly increase a student's ability to cope with stress when they do begin their studies at university. In today's work environment, people who work best with others - denoted often times as having emotional intelligence tend to be more successful. A gap year will challenge students to work better with a more diverse array of people. A gap year will challenge students to work better with a more diverse array of people, and satisfy multiple learning types.

This can reignite a sense of curiosity for learning, through real life situations and exploring possible careers through hands on field-work. Not an easy year for HSC students It was a year like no other. Full of disruptions, lockdowns and cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic including months of learning from home and uncertainty over exam timetables. The year 12 class of 2021 has had to endure more than any other group of seniors in recent memory, and whatever their final results they deserve to hold their heads high and know that when it comes to resilience, they've all scored an A. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said, "The resilience, focus and adaptability they have shown will serve them well in the next chapter of their life, whether that is university, vocational training, or employment."

It's worth reminding students that your HSC results don't define you as a person, and don't determine your entire future. There are other pathways to get into uni and there's many career options that don't require a degree. SHARE