March into top education

A long and fulfilling career is like the journey of a thousand miles - it begins with one step, and it is one continuous learning process. According to the Bureau of Statistics, about a million Australians change jobs every year, and other studies suggest the average number of different jobs in a career lifetime is around 12. When it is time to think about taking that first step, especially in higher education, it is worth considering those experts in marching - the military. Training, lifestyle and cachet are just three reasons the Australian Defence Forces could represent a rewarding lifelong career or a strong base as a launchpad to civilian advancement. People in the ADF currently serve for an average of 10.5 years. "The ADF invests heavily in education and training to enable our members to reach their full potential," a Defence spokesperson said. "Because of this world-class training, our recruits have a broad range of skills that are appealing to both private and public sector employers." The ADF offers entry from school, for current university students and graduates, and for applicants to the Australian Defence Force Academy (ADFA). There are more than 200 career choices across the navy, army and air force - from support roles to trades to professions, including medicine and engineering. "ADFA's trainee officers benefit from the best university teacher-to-student ratio in the country, with a guaranteed job on the completion of their degree," the Defence spokesperson said. The ADF is also striving to become more inclusive. It spent over $59 million in recruitment advertising and marketing in the 2020-21 financial year. This campaign resulted in the enlistment of 6135 permanent members, consisting of 4707 men, 1427 women and one member of indeterminate/intersex/unspecified gender. "The ADF wants to attract the best talent, including women, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and Indigenous Australians," the Defence spokesperson said. "We seek recruits who are willing to help Australia defend its national interests, have the flexibility to move and travel, and also serve for a minimum period." For general entrants, that commitment is usually two to six years. Officers serve a minimum of between three and 14 years, and, in general, the longer the training required, the longer the commitment. Recruits can leave without any penalty during basic training. The ADF has a transitions section to support those who want to leave for civilian life. "The ADF is a great choice for Australian school leavers due to the world-class training opportunities, starting from when a candidate joins the ADF and continuing throughout their career," the spokesperson said. Further information can be found at defencejobs.gov.au or by phoning 13 19 01.

March into top education

LEADERSHIP: Holly Waldon receives her Cadet Officer certificate from Air Commodore Wendy Blyth, at the ADFA appointment ceremony in January. Photo: ADF

It spent over $59 million in recruitment advertising and marketing in the 2020-21 financial year. This campaign resulted in the enlistment of 6135 permanent members, consisting of 4707 men, 1427 women and one member of indeterminate/intersex/unspecified gender. "The ADF wants to attract the best talent, including women, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds and Indigenous Australians," the Defence spokesperson said. "We seek recruits who are willing to help Australia defend its national interests, have the flexibility to move and travel, and also serve for a minimum period." For general entrants, that commitment is usually two to six years. Officers serve a minimum of between three and 14 years, and, in general, the longer the training required, the longer the commitment. Recruits can leave without any penalty during basic training. Pay rates Basic training recruit $50,272, rising to $63,199 after 12 months

Under-graduate recruits $34,633 to $46,947 in three years

The Officer Tertiary Recruitment Scheme $28,476 rising to $53,104 after five or six years Annual allowances Service allowance $13,448

Uniform allowance up to $682

Maritime allowance $11,731 on ships

Maritime allowance $17,598 on submarines Superannuation 16.4 per cent The ADF has a transitions section to support those who want to leave for civilian life. "The ADF is a great choice for Australian school leavers due to the world-class training opportunities, starting from when a candidate joins the ADF and continuing throughout their career," the spokesperson said. Further information can be found at defencejobs.gov.au or by phoning 13 19 01. Our recruits have a broad range of skills that are appealing to employers. ADF spokesperson