It's long been believed that everyone needs a hobby, but there is more to it than just the activity itself. Sharing information about your hobby with others who have the same area of interest, even if it's only online, also helps you reap the benefits of staying connected. Charles Sturt University School of Information and Communication Studies lecturer Dr Yazdan Mansourian has been working on a relevant research project since 2017. "During the pandemic, when people can't meet in person, they use digital platforms to stay connected and share hobby-related information," Dr Mansourian said in a statement. "People from different parts of the world can create virtual hubs or communities of interest around their hobbies," he said. Even well before the pandemic, people with niche interests have been sharing their enthusiasm, knowledge, resources and ideas with others from around the country or globe. For instance, this might be on internet forums or in social media groups. And with people staying home more now - either by direction or by choice - the "social benefits of serious leisure are more important during this challenging time". A quick word of caution, though, as a former forum moderator myself. Be mindful of what people can be like behind their keyboards sometimes. Always remember to be respectful of others, even when you disagree. And don't take everything as fact without cross-checking it yourself. Here are some suggestions that you may take up by yourself, or perhaps you'll get others in the family involved at some level too. Making your own food is a great one. It can be cooking, baking, smoking or any other culinary creation where you can share ideas. Gardening or any niche therein - Dr Mansourian's research project looked at the social benefits that bonsai growers experienced from connecting via social media. Painting, drawing or making any other art are suitable for any age group. Knitting, crocheting, quilting or other creations of cloth or clothing - there are often many local groups dedicated to some of these activities. Woodwork or metalwork are great ways to use your hands and make something useful or artistic. There are often local groups or guilds that bring people together around these. Reading or writing - book clubs share their experiences after reading a story, while writers can help each other with feedback and tips related to the creative process. Music - listening and learning more about a particular genre or playing a new instrument can be engaging, interesting and rewarding. Dancing - just like music, this can take many forms too. Beyond technique, there's also the history of the genre to learn and discuss. Fitness - whether it's swimming, cycling, running, yoga, weights, tennis, squash, or anything else, will be great for your body and mind as you engage with others who are into the same sport. Restoring old items - anything from toys to musical instruments to clothing or home furnishings takes passion, skill and offers another avenue to share knowledge among enthusiasts. Gaming, with many genres to choose from - you might be playing or making new content. Through online platforms (or online games), these hobbyists might be the most globally-connected people of all.

Hobbies can help to keep you connected with others

Through online platforms (or online games), these hobbyists might be the most globally-connected people of all.