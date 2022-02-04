news, latest-news, Illawarra property, house for sale, Mount saint thomas, 94 ocean street, The Agency

Feature Property Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2 Tucked up peacefully against a bush backdrop, this comfortable brick-built home beckons the discerning buyer. In addition to separate lounge and dining rooms of a generous size, its beautifully refreshed floor plan also offers three large bedrooms, a sparkling kitchen and a full bathroom tiled floor-to-ceiling for ease of care. The elegant, air-conditioned front lounge room flows to a large sunny verandah. Inside you will discover timber look laminate floors, a study nook and modern kitchen with spacious pantry and dishwasher. The three bedrooms are fitted with mirrored built in robes and there is an oversized main bedroom. The bathroom has a tub plus shower and there is a separate internal laundry with toilet. There is scope to reconfigure the laundry to create a master ensuite (STCA). Set on 436sqm the picturesque high-side setting has established gardens front and rear. The terraced exceptionally private north-facing backyard provides a tranquil family destination with sheltered entertaining, a level lawn area above and a versatile storage shed or workshop. Deep setback off the road and sealed driveway with parking for two cars. Ever-desirable proximity to quality schools, parklands and the CBD makes this a fantastic market entry point or investment opportunity. Located moments to Uni bus, TIGS and Figtree Grove and just five minutes to City Beach.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aub7crb7cF7c4pfEdTAX3a/2212615f-e89a-4b28-8ca6-acfd225f2b77.jpg/r0_196_3876_2386_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg