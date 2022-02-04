Crisp modern retreat in Mount Saint Thomas
Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
- 94 Ocean Street, Mount Saint Thomas
- AUCTION: Monday, February 7, 5.30pm at The Agency Illawarra, 2/63 Burelli Street, Wollongong
- Price Guide: $850,000
- AGENCY: The Agency Wollongong, 4224 6688
- AGENT: Cristian Carvana, 0411 329 396
- INSPECT: Sat, Feb 5 at 10am-10.30am
Tucked up peacefully against a bush backdrop, this comfortable brick-built home beckons the discerning buyer.
In addition to separate lounge and dining rooms of a generous size, its beautifully refreshed floor plan also offers three large bedrooms, a sparkling kitchen and a full bathroom tiled floor-to-ceiling for ease of care.
The elegant, air-conditioned front lounge room flows to a large sunny verandah.
Inside you will discover timber look laminate floors, a study nook and modern kitchen with spacious pantry and dishwasher.
The three bedrooms are fitted with mirrored built in robes and there is an oversized main bedroom.
The bathroom has a tub plus shower and there is a separate internal laundry with toilet. There is scope to reconfigure the laundry to create a master ensuite (STCA).
Set on 436sqm the picturesque high-side setting has established gardens front and rear.
The terraced exceptionally private north-facing backyard provides a tranquil family destination with sheltered entertaining, a level lawn area above and a versatile storage shed or workshop.
Deep setback off the road and sealed driveway with parking for two cars.
Ever-desirable proximity to quality schools, parklands and the CBD makes this a fantastic market entry point or investment opportunity.
Located moments to Uni bus, TIGS and Figtree Grove and just five minutes to City Beach.