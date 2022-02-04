news, latest-news, property of the week, Kiama, luxury penthouse, for sale, Illawarra property, 2/12A Barney street, Stone real estate

Property of the Week Bed 4 | Bath 4.5 | Car 2 Commanding magnificent uninterrupted views along the coast, this luxury penthouse is enhanced by relaxing sea breezes and warm sunshine from an enviable northerly aspect. This impressive apartment is in a boutique building of only two residences with the bonus of no strata fees. It's not very often a home like this is offered to the market featuring four bedrooms all with their own ensuites and an additional powder room. The property offers a choice of generous living zones that flow to outdoor spaces via sliding glass doors. The stylish gas equipped kitchen is at the heart of the home and fitted with waterfall benches. A stunning open plan design and full glass frontage effortlessly flow to a fantastic outdoor undercover balcony that is ideally suited for alfresco entertaining with breathtaking ocean views. There is a beautiful room on it's own level that also opens to a second spacious balcony perfectly positioned to look straight down the beach. This second living area also offers a lovely gas fireplace and kitchenette. So many options for this stunning room. With high ceilings, stepped cornices, ducted air-conditioning, brush box timber flooring, plantation shutters, wet bar, tandem garage, garden area and wonderful storage, this apartment offers immense appeal. Perfect for someone retiring and wishing for an easy care lifestyle or for those wanting to escape the pace of the city and make everyday a holiday. Here is an opportunity to purchase in one of Kiama's best locations offering full ocean views and a level stroll to restaurants, cafes, shops, parks, Kiama harbour and the train station. See what else is on sale in the Illawarra this week.

