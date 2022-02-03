COVID cases detected at two Illawarra schools

news, latest-news,

Week one of the new school year has yet to end but COVID-19 cases have been detected at two Illawarra high schools. Figtree and Bulli High School today emailed parents to notify them that COVID cases had been detected at their respective schools. "Our school has been advised that a member of our school community has recently tested positive to COVID-19. Students in Year 7 and staff who worked with this group of students may have had contact with a person who was infectious with COVID-19," the email from Figtree High stated. Bulli were also advised that a member of its school community had recently tested positive to COVID-19. The school said students in Year 7 and 10 and staff who worked with this group of students may have had contact with a person who was infectious with COVID-19. Testing and isolation is no longer mandatory for exposures in school settings, The schools though reminded parents that NSW Health had provided advice on testing and isolation recommendations for the community following exposure to COVID-19 that should be considered 'when making decisions for your child and family'. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

