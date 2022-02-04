coronavirus,

Non-urgent surgery requiring an overnight stay will not resume at public hospitals in the Illawarra from Monday, as the local health district continues to face strain from COVID-19. Caroline Langston, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District's executive director of integrated care, planning, information and performance, said hospitals across the district remained under pressure as a result of COVID. "As such, we will not be resuming non-urgent elective surgeries that require an overnight stay until we can deliver the high-quality care our patients have come to expect from us," Ms Langston said. "However, we want to assure our community recommencing non-urgent elective surgery is a priority for us." Read more: Illawarra Shoalhaven records 637 new cases, no deaths The latest hospitalisation information from the district put the number of COVID patients in its hospitals at 174. Earlier this week, the district said in a statement that there were also more presentations at its hospitals for non-COVID related injury and illness. On Tuesday, the state government announced that non-urgent elective surgery requiring an overnight stay would return to up to 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in rural and regional hospitals, and to 75 per cent capacity in private hospitals. Read more: Woonona woman's uncertain wait for surgery during COVID-19 A resumption date at metropolitan hospitals has not been announced. These surgeries will resume at Wollongong Private Hospital from Monday. Non-urgent surgeries were suspended on January 10 in response to the surge of Omicron COVID-19 cases and associated hospitalisations. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/568b81e3-d18a-4793-90c2-cd0c9a6bd1d9.jpg/r0_68_2381_1413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg