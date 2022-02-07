news, latest-news,

Woonona resident Philip Reid is the first of over 100 people who have now had heart surgery through the Illawarra's cardiothoracic surgery service. The service, a partnership between Wollongong Private Hospital and the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District, was launched last year. This has meant patients have been able to avoid a trip to Sydney and stay closer to home while undergoing major surgery. Read more: South Coast dad denies he's a Comanchero bikie "In our first 100 cases, the most common surgeries we've performed are coronary artery bypasses, aortic valve replacements and mitral valve repairs," cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Mohammed Azari said. "Patients have local consultations before and after the operation, and rehabilitation can also take place close to home." Mr Reid went under the knife on September 11 last year for a bypass. He had found himself a bit short of breath on his regular walks to the beach and after his sister-in-law went for a heart health check-up, he thought he'd better too - and that was when it was discovered he had blockages in his arteries. "I could've been a heart attack case," Mr Reid said. Read more: The impossible challenge of finding a rental in Wollongong He said he was "very proud" to have been the first patient to benefit from the service. While COVID-19 measures meant Mr Reid could not have any visitors during his stay at Wollongong Private Hospital, he said it was still a "bonus" to be able to stay so close to home. "I couldn't say anything better about the staff, they were absolutely magical," he said. Mr Reid also underwent his rehabilitation in Wollongong, at Figtree Private Hospital. He is now well on the road to recovery. "I feel perfectly normal... I'm doing my walks again," Mr Reid said. Wollongong Private Hospital chief executive officer Steve Rajcany said he was proud that the hospital could offer "world-class cardiothoracic care" in the Illawarra. Read more: New 18-storey hotel planned for Wollongong "We're lucky to have access to some of the nation's best cardiothoracic surgeons, anaesthetists, cardiologists, nursing and support staff," Mr Rajcany said. Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD chief executive Margot Mains said these services were "incredibly needed" in the region. "It means that many have already been able to access highly specialised services that have previously only been available outside of the area," she said.

