Scifleet challenges Dapto batsmen to perform in crucial Cricket Illawarra clash

news, latest-news,

Dapto captain Dale Scifleet has challenged his batsmen to dig in for Saturday's clash with Northern Districts. The Canaries almost threw away last week's clash with Port Kembla. The bowlers rolled the Blacks for 91, but Dapto struggled with the bat, limping home to secure a one-wicket victory. Read more: The Rail ready to take down high-flying Eagles The Canaries were undermanned last week, with both regular openers absent. Scifleet himself is under an injury cloud and hopes to line up on Saturday. Regardless of who makes the final XI, the skipper knows an improvement is required to defeat the Butchers. "Port Kembla bowled well and set good fields, but we played some rash shots," Scifleet said. "I want the guys to apply themselves a bit better. We had a couple of guys out with COVID last week. We're good enough, we just need to put it all together." After a few lean years, the Canaries have shown significant improvement throughout the season. Dapto currently sit fourth on the ladder, five points clear of Northern Districts. It's where the Canaries hope to remain in the run to the finals. "We have a few important games in a row that could make or break our season,'' Scifleet said. "The top two teams have pulled away, but there's five teams pretty close, pushing for those final two spots." With numerous players away on representative duties, there could be some upsets on Saturday. University host Balgownie, with Port Kembla to play Corrimal. Keira make the trip to Helensburgh, while Wollongong face Wests.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/31c98e11-9e33-4f7a-9e60-8081b27a9425.jpg/r2_409_3998_2667_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg