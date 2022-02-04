coronavirus,

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has seen another five COVID-related deaths and 584 new cases of the virus. Two Wollongong men aged in their 70s and 80s and two Shellharbour women in their 60s and 80s were among 31 new deaths reported in NSW on Friday. A person from the South Coast was also among the new deaths. These included people aged from their 60s to 100. Read more: Non-urgent surgery won't resume in Illawarra public hospitals next week Ten people had received three doses of a vaccine, 18 people had had two doses, and three people were not vaccinated. In NSW, 1520 people have lost their lives with COVID since the start of the pandemic. The new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven include 300 from Wollongong, 128 from Shellharbour, 16 from Kiama, and 140 from Shoalhaven. NSW overall recorded 10,698 new infections in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday. There are 2494 people hospitalised with COVID, although the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District was unable to provide figures for its hospitals on Friday morning. Intensive care units are treating 165 patients, with 75 people on ventilators. Meanwhile, 16 and 17-year-olds can now receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine from three months after their second dose, following a recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). Read more: COVID cases detected at two Illawarra schools "This clinical recommendation aims to maximise protection for this age group who are at a critical point in their secondary education and early working lives," the group said in a statement. "People in this age group are also very mobile and may engage in increased social mixing." Almost 43 per cent of adults have now had a booster dose. The proportion of 12 to 15-year-olds who have had two doses sits at 78.6 per cent, while 41.6 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first shot. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/b3f0adb6-419b-46ed-b898-89027a21ab19.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg