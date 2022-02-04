'Armed robber' hits Bellambi petrol station twice, police say

news, latest-news,

Pulling an armed hold-up on the same service station not once, but twice? That's what police allege Bellambi man Joshua Adam McElhinney did in the space of three months. McElhinney applied for bail in Wollongong Court yesterday, charged with two counts of armed robbery, one of possessing an identity with intent and one of deal with identity information with intent. In documents tendered to the court police claim the 31-year-old was dressed in a dark hoodie and beanie, with gloves, a face mask and a red backpack when he entered the Metro Petrol station on the corner of Rothery Street and Pioneer Road, Bellambi about 4.30am on November 26, last year. It is alleged McElhinney produced a sawn-off shotgun and demanded money from the petrol station attendant, who handed over about $1000 from the till before McElhinney fled. A witness later told police in the early hours of November 26 they saw a man carrying a backpack enter a red Holden Commodore with after-market rims parked on a street near the petrol station. Meanwhile, police will allege McElhinney struck the Metro Petrol station again on Thursday, in remarkably similar circumstances the court heard. It was 4.40 in the morning on February 3 when a man dressed in dark clothes with his face covered and carrying a red bag entered the same service station, took a Dare double iced coffee from the fridge and approached the counter, before holding a sawn-off shotgun at the attendant, demanding cash and more cigarettes. The attendant gave him about $600 plus 16 packets of Parker and Simpsons brand cigarettes. Police will allege McElhinney was the man behind the mask. McElhinney was arrested five hours later. They found a Dare double espresso iced coffee and about $100 in cash in his bag. Police searched his home where they found additional cash and 16 packets of Parker and Simpsons cigarettes. Police say they also found a number of identity documents in different names. McElhinney was remanded in custody overnight and faced court yesterday where he applied for bail. Defence lawyer Anastasia Socorro said the police case was not as strong as it appeared at face value. She said police failed to find any trace of the distinctive red bag recorded on CCTV in both incidents. She said McElhinney had mental health issues and would be vulnerable if he remained behind bars. In refusing bail, Magistrate Michael O'Brien said McElhinney's long history of dishonesty offences and bail breaches went against him. The case will return to court on March 30. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/0c9d79b8-45af-4026-9114-5afa01e38328.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg