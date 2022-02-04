The Rail ready to take down high-flying Eagles

news, latest-news,

The Rail are confident of their chances of taking down Albion Park on Saturday, but captain Brett Gilly has declared there is no room for complacency. The Eagles upset defending premiers Lake Illawarra last weekend, a result few predicted. Read more: Ali Day extends winning streak with dominant Ironman outing But Gilly has watched as Albion Park has steadily improved over the past three seasons and was not shocked to see the Lakers fall. It's a result that served as a warning sign to the Razorbacks, play at your best or risk getting rolled by the Eagles talented bowling attack. "It's going to be a tough game," Gilly said. "Albion Park are flying high after the win over Lake Illawarra and are just in front of us on the ladder. "We've got a game in hand, but the ladder is tight. It's a big week for us, we need to look for the win, but we can't take Albion Park lightly." In Saturday's other games, Lake Illawarra will look to rebound against Kiama, Shellharbour host Kookas and Oak Flats have the bye.

