It's been a bit of a week for women. The ex NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian allegedly referred to the Prime Minister as a "horrible, horrible man" in a private text message to an unnamed Cabinet Minister. We were informed Ms Brittany Higgins "found herself in" a situation in Parliament House one night as one might find oneself in an earthquake or a flood, or as if she was the only person there, as opposed to the actual reality of what happened on that dreadful night. This, in a week when our aged care system is yet again exposed as being so broken as to being both cruel and deadly. This, when we know 50 people in residential aged care across the country are sexually assaulted each week. This, when almost 9 in 10 workers in aged care are female, wages are $22 an hour, the work is often devalued as "women's work", and there are expectations they will work unpaid additional time, split shifts and highly variable hours. This, after Grace Tame received, only the week before, extraordinary criticism for not smiling. In fact, it's been a bit of a year/decade/millennium for women. Ms Higgins' response of "looks like someone needs empathy training" was a reference to a time when some believed the solution to the "women problem" was taxpayers' money being spent on consultants to teach government MPs how to talk to constituents with empathy. A time when more people might have accepted Ms Tame being criticised in the media by a male journalist. This particular journalist said he was asking an "innocent" enough question: if Ms Tame doesn't like the PM why attend the function at the Lodge? But times have changed. It might have been an "innocent question" once, but not now. Now being a woman told to smile, particularly in uncomfortable situations, we know it for what it was - an absolute slap in the face. Women have for decades, nay centuries, been told to smile, to be polite, to be nice, to stop whinging and to stop being silly. Just this last week at the end of a stressful 12 months, and in that moment, Ms Tame decided she would give the bare minimum. At that moment Grace was all of us. I could go into the detail of these incidents, or the years of incidents that precede them, but I don't want to feed the "women should be polite/smile more" backlash or "women shouldn't get themselves into those situations" implications because it's not just this week that is the problem. Nor will I add further comment about the media coverage of Arnima Hayat or Krishna Chopra, who both died last week at the hands of their male partners, whose deaths garnered far less coverage than Ms Tame's lack of a smile. Instead, I want to talk about how these events should impact how we vote in the next federal election. To this point, why should these recent incidents be an issue, let alone a political issue, for the women of Australia? Or, equally, for the men of Australia? Because we need to keep the times changing. Grace Tame became Australian of the Year because of her advocacy role in changing the laws relating to sexual assault. The people we vote for, the politicians, are the ones who make legislation and policies that impact our everyday lives. We really should, to be blunt, give a shit about who we are voting for. We can show MPs of every stripe we will vote on issues that are important to women. We have an opportunity to ensure that the people that make laws about us and for us - closely resemble us and our values. We have an opportunity to address the real "women problem" - our laws around a myriad of disadvantages women face. Laws, policies and resources relating to sexual, domestic and family violence; Family Law; laws, aged care, child care, early childhood education; and women's health, including and especially abortion. Take the first example: sexual, family and domestic violence, a desperate public health emergency across the country. Currently, one in three women (30.5 per cent) have experienced physical violence since the age of 15. One in three women (31.1 per cent) have experienced physical and/or sexual violence perpetrated by a man they know. But even that frightening statistic is not enough for our governments to fully and sustainably fund sexual, family and domestic violence services or facilities. Women's essentials are taxed like luxury goods. The "pink collar" recession that will follow the COVID pandemic will continue for decades. Parental leave and early childhood education and care policies leave women behind. There's no end to the list. Isn't it about time that we all did a "Grace Tame" at the ballot box for the next federal election? Should we "smile more" at policies that continue to refuse to do anything for us? No. Let's give bad policy the metaphorical Grace Tame side-eye. Let's be selfish, outspoken, give no sh**s - whatever you want to call it - and vote for meaningful change to the status and livelihood of women in this country. I reckon Ms Tame would smile at that.

