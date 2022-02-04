news, latest-news,

Five top performing students from Catholic secondary schools in the Illawarra and Macarthur have taken a big step closer to realising their dreams of becoming teachers. Today they received a $20,000 scholarship from Catholic Education Diocese of Wollongong (CEDoW) to put towards their tertiary studies in education. The Step into Teaching scholarship program was introduced in 2020 to encourage more high performing CEDoW secondary school graduates to consider a career in teaching. This year's recipients will receive: Read more: Department of Education plays down teacher shortages concerns as COVID hits schools Holy Spirit College Bellambi, graduate, Sabine Abou-Fassal plans to do a Bachelor of Mathematics Education at the University of Wollongong. "This scholarship means a lot of the stress that many university students are faced with is reduced for me as I embark on becoming a high school Maths teacher," she said. "I can concentrate on my studies without the financial stress but, more importantly, it provides a great support network around me as I adjust to being a tertiary student. "In addition, I will gain valuable insight into being an educator from other CEDoW members and it's also comforting knowing that I will get practical experience while undertaking studies and assistance with employment when I finish my degree." Fellow recipient, John Therry Catholic College Rosemeadow, graduate, Tasmyn Reynolds, will also do a Bachelor of Mathematics Education at UOW. Corpus Christi Catholic High School Oak Flats, graduates, Caitlin Daly and Nyah Riddell, plan on studying secondary education and primary education, respectively, at Notre Dame. "Receiving this scholarship has already begun to open so many doors for me and my future career and I am so excited to get started. I would recommend anyone with an aspiration to become an educator in a Catholic school to apply," Miss Riddell said. Ms Daly, an All Round Achiever on the 2021 HSC merit list, is thrilled to be recognised for her dedication and hard-work. "The scholarship will allow me to complete my degree in a supportive and driven environment," she said. "I am thrilled to be the recipient of such a scholarship, and to be empowered to give back to an education system that has inspired me to become the person that I am today." Mount Carmel Catholic College Varroville, graduate, Zoya Huang, will study a Bachelor of Education (Primary and Special Education) at the Australian Catholic University. "The Step into Teaching Scholarship presents an incredible opportunity for me to enhance my skills and suitability for a career as a teacher. Having the chance to meet and learn from individuals with whom I share a passion with is exciting and something I am very much looking forward to," she said. Read more: COVID cases detected at two Illawarra schools Director of Schools, Peter Hill, said teachers had a unique opportunity to transform students' lives. "Like never before, the young people in our schools need teachers who are women and men of hope, faith and life," he said. "The scholarship recipients were each inspired by the teachers in their classrooms and it gives me great confidence to know that future generations of students will have their lives transformed for the better by Caitlin, Nyah, Tasmyn, Sabine and Zoya."

