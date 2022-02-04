Ali Day extends winning streak with dominant Ironman outing

news, latest-news,

When you've won 10 races in a row, it's easy for the victories to take on less meaning, but don't try telling that to Ali Day. The Kiama product extended his remarkable run of dominance over the Ironman competition on Friday, claiming the fourth round of this summer's series. Read more: Foul calls still a major headache for Goorjian The victory marked Day's 10th straight, a winning streak he's maintained since overcoming a series of crippling wrist injuries. With each race posing a new challenge, the 30-year-old said it's important to savour every success. "I remember years ago just trying to get on the podium," Day said. "To win races like that is a dream come true. "I've got to make sure I soak it up and enjoy it, but in the back of my mind I know I've still got two more days to go." Day was forced to battle both brutal conditions and a host of chasing rivals to triumph at Kurrawa. Contesting a two-race format, the South Coast talent was patient and measured throughout the first contest, hitting the front in the final leg to ensure he was first across the line. The victory ensured Day would start first for the second race of the day, three seconds ahead of former Warilla teammate Ben Carberry, Matt Bevilacqua starting third. While Bevilacqua chased hard, Day had the race effectively wrapped up after the opening swim leg, having caught a wave that allowed him to open up a sizeable gap on his rivals. The margin only opened through the ski and board legs, the South Coast talent having plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line 20 seconds ahead of his nearest rival. Day has his wife and son's initials on his ski and he said it's a constant reminder of why he competes. "[The initials are] there for a reason. In conditions like today, it just takes my mind off what I'm supposed to be doing and focus on them. "They're the ones I do it for, they're the ones behind the scenes that allow me to go out and do what I do every day." Day returns on Saturday and Sunday for the fifth and sixth rounds of the Ironman Series, where he can wrap up another overall crown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/11329e17-2edd-451e-8236-244ee2901eab.JPG/r2_264_3598_2296_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg