A specialist paramedic has described the rescue of a paraglider pilot in Stanwell Tops late last year as "the most technically challenging roping job" of his career. It was lunchtime on Monday, December 13 when the paraglider crashed into trees about 500 metres west of the Bald Hill launching pad. He fell through the branches before one caught the canopy of his glider, leaving him dangling 10 metres above the ground. Read more: Zeuses Souvla is serving Greek food just like Mum made it About 30 emergency service personnel from NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police and the State Emergency Service attended the scene to bring the man back down to earth. Special operations team paramedic Oli Aleman was involved in the mission. "We were worried about the integrity of the tree he was caught on, to the point that we couldn't use a helicopter to secure him on a winch," Mr Aleman said. "So we had to work out a way to get to him in mid-air in steeply sloping terrain." First, the ground beneath the pilot was cleared, in case he did fall. Mr Aleman then got onto a tree with the use of a Fire and Rescue ladder, before climbing to a higher branch. From there he could throw the stricken paraglider his safety line, protecting him against a possible fall. Police Rescue then used a projectile gun to fire more safety lines over the paraglider's chute, which were secured to the ground. Read more: Why advertising used car parts on Facebook landed a Koonawarra man in court The pilot cut himself from his chute and transferred to the safety lines, and from there he was slowly brought to the ground. "In a scenario like this you have to make the patient safe first," Mr Aleman said. "If the pilot had fallen straight down from where he was, it could have been catastrophic." The rescue took hours and while Mr Aleman was concerned the pilot might suffer 'harness hang syndrome' - a dangerous condition that sees blood pool in the lower body - because he had started to lose feeling in his legs, the man walked away from the incident unscathed. The 30-year-old paraglider told rescuers on the day that it was his first accident in seven years. Read more: Berry resort wins gold in NSW tourism awards He said it was caused by a quick decrease in wind, which caught him in a wind pocket and pushed him into the trees. His mishap was not uncommon: Fire and Rescue NSW duty commander, Inspector Chad Wallace, told the Mercury last year that they were called to several paraglider or hang glider rescues around Bald Hill each year. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

