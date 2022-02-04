Technology used to support 'high-care' COVID patients in the community

coronavirus,

Eighty people who have COVID in the Illawarra Shoalhaven are considered 'high-care' but are still being looked after in the community. The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District confirmed these patients are being cared for under its virtual enhanced community care (VeCC) service, through which doctors, nurses and allied health staff use technology to monitor and support COVID-positive people in their homes. Caroline Langston, the LHD's executive director of integrated care, planning, information and performance, said people who required a higher level of care or developed more severe symptoms would be taken to hospital. Read more: Non-urgent surgery won't resume in Illawarra public hospitals next week "The VeCC also manages the transfer to hospital for COVID-19 positive patients eligible for anti-viral treatments," Ms Langston said. The district has also employed non-profit organisation Silver Chain to provide support for moderate-risk patients, who number about 950. In total, there are close to 3000 people with COVID in the Illawarra Shoalhaven managing their illness at home. Ms Langston said decisions around care of COVID patients were based on individual circumstances and level of risk. Read more: Restaurant plans for Port Kembla Surf Club People considered at higher risk include those who are pregnant, aged over 75 (especially if they have not had a vaccine booster), Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people (especially if they have other health conditions), those aged 16 and over who are unvaccinated, and people with significant health conditions. As of Monday, there were 174 COVID patients in hospital in the Illawarra Shoalhaven. Anyone who is isolating at home with COVID can call the NSW support line on 1800 960 933. Those who experience severe symptoms, such as extreme dizziness, drowsiness or confusion, shortness of breath, or chest pain or pressure, should call triple-0.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/191108c2-51ff-496e-aa30-d4984ff4471a.jpg/r8_35_5242_2992_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg