Police are urging bushwalkers to make sure they are well-prepared before they set off, following numerous rescues over summer. So far this year, police have rescued 22 hikers from bushland and national parks, which have included incidents in the Illawarra. On the night of Monday, January 3, emergency services were called in to retrieve two women in their 20s and two 16-year-old girls after they got lost bushwalking on the Clover Hill Trail at Macquarie Pass. Read more: How the rescue of a paraglider at Stanwell Tops unfolded They were able to pinpoint their exact location after asking one of the women to install the Emergency+ app on her phone, which provided coordinates. Police Rescue, officers from the Lake Illawarra Police District and SES volunteers found the group just before 11pm between Clover Falls and Mulagong Falls. The women and the girls were uninjured. This rescue came after a 52-year-old man fainted and twisted his ankle at Burning Palms Beach in the Royal National Park on the afternoon of New Year's Day. He was taken out by PolAir, before paramedics assessed him for minor injuries. Read more: Illawarra-Western Sydney link needed for region to boom NSW Police Force and the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service have launched a campaign, Think Before You TREK, which asks adventurers to ensure they take enough water, food and first aid supplies; register their trip on the NPWS website using the trip intention form; keep to a planned route; and install the Emergency+ app and take a personal locator beacon or satellite communication device, just in case. While the incidents in the Illawarra were luckily not too serious, police have been involved in other rescues elsewhere in the state where walkers have ended up severely dehydrated. "It takes only a few simple steps to ensure you are prepared for the bush, and it can make the difference between life and death," Blue Mountains Police Rescue team leader, Sergeant Dallas Atkinson, said. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/db4c6bcb-85fd-406d-b227-ea60e33e38c1.jpg/r0_35_2048_1192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg