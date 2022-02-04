UOW U-turn is about more than students: Editorial

subscribers-only,

Pivot, adapt, and flex are all words that businesses worldwide have needed to become familiar with over the last two years. The University of Wollongong hasn't been immune to the turmoil caused by the pandemic. As one of Illawarra's largest employers, university management decisions directly impact the paycheck and quality of life for many in the region. UOW's decision to put three of its student residences on the market in August 2021 was made during a time of extreme pressure on the university's finances. Selling off the family jewels - it's real estate - was the fastest way out of a hole. Six months on, the university is adapting again. The re-opening of borders to international students means a return to campus life and, with that, a need for affordable student accommodation. With fewer beds available directly from the university, students have turned to private accommodation options and have found the market lacking with up to 80 applications a time for a room. Getting a roof over your head in the Illawarra is a bun fight. Even as the university pivots and re-opens International House, putting another 220 beds on the market, the problem of housing in the region is far from solved. And it's a problem that extends well beyond students. While apartment blocks are being built on every scrap of land in Wollongong, many do not have affordable housing options. According to a NSW Communities and Justice report about Illawarra housing stock, the proportion of affordable rental stock for very low-income households in Wollongong has been trending downwards since June 2013 and steeply since June 2016. The same report shows that affordable rental properties for low-income households fell from 2,312 in 2006 to 473 in 2017. We need the best brains in the Illawarra to get their heads together and figure this out. When students are reconsidering studying here because they can't find somewhere to live, our region suffers, and it'll take more than selling off the family jewels to recover the economic impact of a poor reputation. - Gayle Tomlinson Have something to say? Write us a letter below:

