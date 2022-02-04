news, latest-news,

Police believe a man missing from Blacktown might have travelled to the Wollongong area. Jeffrey David was last seen at Blacktown Hospital about 8.30am on Thursday. Initial inquiries by police have revealed he might have travelled to the Wollongong area, and he is known to use the rail network. Police and loved ones have serious concerns for the 42-year-old's welfare. Jeffrey is described as being of Indian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, with a large build, brown eyes and long dark hair. He has a tattoo of a bird on his neck and the word 'Slipknot' on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and cargo pants. Jeffrey is known to frequent the Blacktown and Wollongong areas. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Blacktown Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

