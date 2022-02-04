Bulli roundabout road closures as new entry lane added to Memorial Dr

news, latest-news,

Transport for NSW says constructing an additional lane leading on to Memorial Dr at Bulli will help alleviate traffic problems in the area, and work will start on Monday. Work to upgrade the roundabout at the southbound entry to Memorial Dr will begin on Monday with two weeks of night closures, and work will continue for six months between 7am and 5pm. "Temporary concrete barriers will be installed on Memorial Dr along the right shoulder from the roundabout to the pedestrian overbridge, and single lane closures will be in place during the work," TfNSW said in a statement. Bulli businesses and residents have been campaigning for Memorial Dr to be extended northbound to Bulli Pass to alleviate heavy congestion on the main road. Read more: Plans for new restaurant in Port Kembla Surf Club "We have listened to the community, who told us clearly they want improved traffic conditions in Bulli and in particular, this roundabout upgrade is a priority," TfNSW said. "This work marks the first stage of a broader package of work to be carried out following community consultation in June and July last year, where community feedback showed strong support for the roundabout upgrade." A detour will go through Woonona. It appears clearways are to go ahead, a proposal Bulli locals campaigned heavily against. "Other work in planning includes changes in Bulli town centre near the train station, with a strong focus on delivering improved traffic flow and road safety on the Princes Highway as well as new parking options to offset any extended clearway hours," the statement said. "TfNSW is also progressing plans to upgrade the intersections of the Princes Hwy with Grevillea Park Road and Point St."

