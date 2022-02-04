news, latest-news,

The seawall at Warilla Beach, built in the 1960s after stormy seas threatened the homes on what is now the suburb's "millionaire's row", is imminent with Shellharbour residents encouraged to have their say. Plans for the $15 million reconstruction of the 930m seawall, funded by $8.2 million from the city council and $6.8 million from the NSW Government, have been on the agenda for several years. People are being asked to vote for their pick for a third stair access point via the city council's website. Construction is expected to start mid-year, with an environmental assessment to be conducted by a consultant for the council before being made public. Read more: Could this humble club have the best restaurant view in the Illawarra? Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said once completed the rebuilt seawall would improve the city's climate change resilience, among other benefits. "The wall was originally constructed after storm events in 1966 that threatened private properties and sewerage infrastructure," he said. "The original construction was done in a fairly ad-hoc manner using rock that was not particularly suited for that purpose. "The wall was extended and upgraded in 1974, 1975 and 1978. Since 1980, maintenance works have involved additional rock fill and strategic placement of rock. "The east coast low in 2016 resulted in extensive damage and since then, council has repaired damaged sections as needed." The wall will be rebuilt to modern engineering standards to address erosion and public safety concerns. It will extend from Little Lake Park north, protecting homes on Little Lake Cres. The contractor will be chosen via a tender process. More artist's impressions and relevant documents, plus the stair placement voting, are on the Shellharbour City Council "Let's Chat" consultation page. Sign up for breaking news emails below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/62198a5c-d477-47e8-9ad0-953b8b15663e.jpg/r0_161_5157_3075_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg