Swimming is out of the question for former nurse Louise Burnett these days. Though the Figtree resident who has battled multiple sclerosis for over 30 years, is encouraging other people to join a team and take part in the 12th Wollongong Mega Swim on March 12-13. Once again all proceeds from the Figtree Lions Club-organised event at the University of Wollongong's aquatic centre, will fund scholarships for people suffering from MS to help them achieve their dream. Mrs Burnett was just 23 and on a high when she reached the summit of Mt Kosciuszko. But two days later, her life almost fell apart when she was diagnosed with the dreadful and debilitating disease, MS. Read more: Another romantic Illawarra venue featured in MAFS For the past 31 years, Mrs Burnett has lived with MS but had to give up intensive care nursing. Despite this setback she has continued in a nursing role, visiting and assisting 14 cancer patients in their homes. As well, despite advice from doctors about the effects of MS, she married and had two boys, who are now aged 19 and 21. Mrs Burnett was one of a number of NSW people who were recently awarded special Go for Gold scholarships funded from the 2021 Wollongong 24 hour Mega Swim. More than $412,000 has been raised for scholarships from Wollongong's first 11 swim events.. Urging more teams to submit entries this year, Mrs Burnett is using her scholarship funds to purchase materials for her passion - water colour painting. Read more: Thumbs up for phonics emphasis in new primary school curriculum In her application for a scholarship, Mrs Burnett wrote, in part - 'I changed my career from highly trained ICU nurse to working in the pharmaceutical industry. I was very successful and I was offered many opportunities to be promoted but the knowledge of having MS held me back in case life became too stressful. "Thirty one years on I now have a body that to everyone else looks fine but internally, I feel the burden of the invisible disease of MS as soon as my feet hit the ground when I get out of bed. As a result, I have never dared to dream until writing this application, my goal was to just get through the day to the end so I can get back into bed at the end of it." Visit https://www.msmegachallenge.org.au to register for this year's Wollongong 24 hour Mega Swim.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/e12e09ee-d1c6-43e5-b85b-c9d6d9654041.jpg/r2_79_4460_2598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg