King takes command as Greater Illawarra open Country Championships account

Greater Illawarra coach Grant Tilling has long seen Mason King's raw ability. On Friday, that talent was on display for all to see as the young quick cleaned through the Western top order and set the tone for a four-wicket victory in Greater Illawarra's opening clash of the Country Championships. King was superb as a first-change bowler, the 20-year-old certainly not overawed by the occasion. Read more: Scifleet challenges Dapto batsmen to perform in crucial Cricket Illawarra clash Western made a positive, patient start to the innings, but the Highlands quick ensured that would not last. King took four wickets in quick succession, and was on a hat-trick at one point, to reduce Western to 5-51, before they were ultimately bowled out for 126. "Mason's what we call raw talent," Tilling said. "I saw him a couple of years ago, identified his potential and now I've given him an opportunity. "I was always confident he was going to deliver. He had a licence to bowl as fast as he can and bowl at the stumps, he did that job exceptionally well today. "If he delivers what he did today over the next couple of days, he's done his job." The visitors attempted to rebuild after King's devastating spell, however it was slow going in tough batting conditions. University captain Rhys Voysey closed out the innings in the 49th over, claiming figures of 4-20, including two off two balls. Greater Illawarra openers Graeme Batty and Adam Ison started well with the bat, combining for a 59-run partnership. From there, however, the hosts had the wobbles and Western put the clamps on in the field. Alex Brown contributed a handy 35 before he fell, leading to some nervous moments for Greater Illawarra, still 10 runs short of their target. Mitchell Hearn and Jack McDonald eventually steered the side home to secure the win in the 48th over. "It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on," Tilling said. "The ball was doing a bit, the spinners got a bit out of it, Western bowled some good areas. "We made hard work of it, but at the end of the day, we got over the line. You'll take the win every day of the week and the players will be better for it." In Friday's other match, ACT Southern Districts defeated Riverina by 64 runs. Greater Illawarra will play ACT Southern Districts on Saturday before they face Riverina on Sunday. Those two matches will be played at Hayden Drexel Oval, a wicket that will likely play differently to Bernie Reagan Sports Ground. While Greater Illawarra will take confidence from Friday's win, Tilling knows they must remain focused over the weekend if they are to progress to the final. "The win gives us some really good momentum going into day two. I've got a young side with some older heads, the younger blokes will benefit from today. "But Saturday is a whole different ball game. It's a different wicket, the outfield is different, there might be more value for runs, we may be able to bat with a bit more intent."

