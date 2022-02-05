news, latest-news,

Illawarra wedding and holiday venues seems to be popular with couples in the latest season of Married At First Sight. In an earlier episode Silvergum Stables at Helensburgh featured in the show as the scene of the wedding between Wollongong-based groom Jack Millar and his bride Domenica. In one of the latest episodes the loved-up pair can be seen enjoying their honeymoon at the "breathtaking" Greyleigh Kiama holiday homestead. In the episode, Jack and Domenica are filmed walking the lavish grounds and playing with Alpacas. Read more: NSW COVID cases drop below 10K for the first time since December Greyleigh Kiama manager Erica Warren said Jack and Domenica were a beautiful couple. "When we met them it felt like they had known each other forever, which was quite lovely," Ms Warren said. "They had a beautiful time here. They couldn't believe how beautiful the grounds were. I mean this house is pretty exceptional. "They said they couldn't wait to come back and bring their family and friends back." She said although it was a closed set, the pair were happy to talk with staff and guests alike. "We didn't get to spend a lot of time with them or anything, but the time we did showed just what a lovely couple they were," Ms Warren said. "From the conversations we had with them, they seemed to have really good family values. "They definitely seemed to be real genuine people and seemed to be in it for the right reason." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/107bf7ed-5e99-41a3-925e-1b017cc96bb8.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg