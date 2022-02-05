news, latest-news,

The Illawarra Shoalhaven has seen 463 new COVID cases in the 24-hours to 4pm. This figure has gone down from previous days, similar to NSW, which recorded 8389 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. That is the lowest daily case number since December 28, 2021, when 6062 cases were recorded, the number jumped to 11,201 on December 29. Of the new cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, 222 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 241 came from PCR testing. Across NSW there are 2337 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 152 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 2494 patients were being cared for with 160 in ICU. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 94.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.5 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 42.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 78.6 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.4 per cent have had their first dose. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

