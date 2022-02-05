Day's unbeaten run comes to an end at the hands of heir apparent

news, latest-news, finn-askew, ali-day, matt-bevilacqua, nutri-grain-iron-series

ONE of the great winning streaks in Australian sport is at an end, with Ali Day slipping to fourth in Saturday's 'Specialist' Iron Series round. A day earlier, the Kiama product extended his unbeaten run to 10 rounds with victory in the fourth round of the series. On Saturday, he briefly surrendered his supremacy to young protege and training partner Finn Askew, who claimed his first ever series win. It's perhaps a more notable outcome than had Day won again, having racked up wins with such regularity over the past two years. Askew shot to the front in the swim leg and navigated the final ski leg to breeze past former series champ Matt Bavilacqua, who was unseated with the finish line beckoning. In brutally tough conditions, Day endured a luckless run having swum the front in the penultimate leg only for the chasing pack to shoot past him on a wave. Askew did do his mentor a major in getting past Bevilacqua, preventing the Tasmanian from truly narrowing the gap on the overall series leaderboard. Day still sits five points clear atop that ladder with Sunday's final round to come, but Bevilacqua could have made it virtually neck and neck had he not slipped up moments before hitting the sand the final time. "I wasn't at my best in a couple of the individual races and I just put it behind me and put my best into that last race," Askew told Channel Nine. "I thought Bevy had got away from me there and then I saw everyone cheer on the bench and saw that he was swimming. "I thought 'oh I've got another chance here'. I'm so happy. The surf is exciting, it's proper big out there and you've just got to take you chances when you get them."

