Nour hat-trick secures Steelers first-up win on the road

SHE skippers a decidedly youthful squad, but Steelers rake Salma Nour showed some veteran nous to get her side home in its season-opener in Canberra on Saturday. With her side down to the Raiders by four with just 14 minutes remaining, Nour grabbed a double from close-range in the space of nine minutes to re-take the lead. It proved a match-winning turn, with the 19-year-old completing her hat-trick and a 36-22 win off a break from fullback Annabel McDonald on the final siren. The 18 unanswered points was a solid finish for the Steelers having surrendered a 14-10 halftime lead midway through the second stanza. "Personally, I don't like to think I've got to do it all. It's a team thing, but the opportunity was there and I went for it," Nour said. "It's just how it panned out and I'm just happy we got the win. It's a very important because it's the first game of the season and it sets a standard of where we need to be. "We started a bit slowly but we've really got into it and gelled really well as a team. It was really good to go out there and get that first one in the bag." With a large chunk of the squad new to the tackle format, coach Alicia-Kate Hawke will lean heavily on her more experienced campaigners this season. Now in her fifth year in the Steelers system, it's a responsibility Nour takes seriously. "I love being a role model for the girls, getting out there and showing what it's like to be in a representative environment," she said. "Your opportunities come very quickly, they go very quickly as well. Our girls are very young and we're a very new team, so it felt really good to get that win and get some confidence. "We went in a bit blind. [The message] was just go in, play hard, whatever comes at us just go with it and don't think about it too much. "Being a younger team it's going to be difficult at times, but we went out there today and did our job." Read more: Preseason worth the weight for Ramsey The performance showed the benefits of exposure to the St George Illawarra NRLW environment, one in which she's tipped to star in coming seasons. '[NRLW training's] been phenomenal for me. It's a big learning experience and I'm just trying to be a sponge," she said. "I'm just soaking it all up because I'm still very young and trying to learn. "The girls are very welcoming and very nice. They give me the opportunity to show my skill level as well. "It also lets me bring it back to the girls in Tarsha Gale, show them what I'm learning and guide them through. "I feel it's a real honour to be able to go out there and help the girls be the best they can be as well." Nour's was not only hat-trick for the Steelers on the opening weekend of the junior representative season, with SG Ball centre Jack Bostock also grabbing a treble in his side's 28-16 away win over Cronulla. Glenn Buffolin's side led 8-4 at PointsBet Stadium after a tight first half, with tries to Te Umuariki Heremia-Tukere and Bostock giving the visitors a slender advantage at halftime. The Sharks locked the scores at 10 apiece with 20 minutes to play, but it was all the Steelers from there, with a try to Dylan Egan, and a second-half double to Bostock, opening up a 28-10 margin. The Sharks managed a hit-back on the stroke of fulltime but it was pure consolation. Aaron McDonald's Harold Matthews side didn't fare so well, going down 30-10 to the Sharks in the opening match of the day. Trailing 10-0 early, tries to Tom Kirk and Darnell Te Ahuru in the space of two minutes moments before halftime saw the Steelers lock the scores at 10 apiece at the break. It was as close as they got, with the Sharks running in four unanswered tries in the second 30 minutes to seal the win. The Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup will take on the Sharks at Collegians this coming Saturday, the first leg of a triple-header that will see Harold Matthews host the Central coast Roosters and SG Ball face Victoria Thunderbolts. The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

