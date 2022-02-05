news, latest-news,

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to Shoalhaven Hospital after suffering burns to her face, neck and arm. Emergency services crews including two ambulance road crews and a rescue helicopter were deployed to Grady's Riverside Retreat in Burrier just before 4pm after reports of a gas bottle explosion. An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the critical care rescue team on the helicopter treated the woman who was camping at the retreat on the Shoalhaven River, near Nowra. "They said the woman had burns to her face, neck and arm. They deemed it was safe to transport her to Shoalhaven Hospital in the waiting ambulance." The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/d2dcbe52-0ebe-4020-9d70-f48cc221258b.jpg/r96_0_604_287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg