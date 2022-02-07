Dragons looking to plug leak in NRLW pathway

sport, dragons-den, st-george-illawarra, dragons, nrl, nrlw, ben-haran, helensburgh-tigers, wests-tigers, kezie-apps

IT won't happen in 2022, but entering a team in the NSW Women's Premiership remains "firmly on the agenda" for St George Illawarra as it looks to plug a gap in its elite female pathway. The rich Illawarra-South Coast development pathway was the foundation stone of the Dragons successful bid for an inaugural NRLW license in 2017. The joint-venture continues to boast healthy junior stocks with seperate St George Dragons and Illawarra Steelers sides having claimed the last two Tarsha Gale (under 19s) Cup premierships. The Dragons claimed last year's crown, while the Steelers have been a perennial powerhouse having claimed the 2019 premiership and reached the finals every season since its inception. However, players coming out of both pathways must currently look elsewhere for elite senior football en route to the NRLW as the joint-venture does not field a team or affiliate in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership. The gap has been laid bare by the Helensburgh Tigers' withdrawal from the elite competition after reaching the finals under coach Ryan Powell last season. While the club had no official link with St George Illawarra, Dragons NRLW squad members Kezie Apps, Rachel Pearson, Keele Brown and Teagan Berry all turned out for the Burgh. Roosters-bound Jess Sergis has also plied her club trade with Helensburgh the past three seasons while playing NRLW with the Dragons. However, the Burgh's success saw Powell snapped up by Wests Tigers to oversee the club's 2022 premiership campaign and its longer-term push for an NRLW license in 2023. Apps, Sergis and Brown will all follow him to Concord, while Pearson will link with South Sydney in clubland. Read more: Pub dream becomes a reality for NRLW debutant Rachel Pearson Jillaroos No. 9, and Corrimal Cougars product, Keeley Davis has also played her club football with Mounties for the past two seasons since shifting from the Illawarra League. Apps and Sergis' shift north has sparked fears of a continued exodus of elite Illawarra talent in the absence of an elite first-grade program. St George Illawarra general manager of football Ben Haran said the club is well aware of the gap, but is determined to ensure it has everything in place to make the eventual move a successful one. "We're definitely looking at it. We've always known we've had that gap in our pathway through the Harvey Norman Premiership, even when the likes of Helensburgh were competing there," Haran said. "The big thing is that we've got to make sure that we're set up and, when we do it, we're going to do it right. There's a whole level of facilities and staffing that you've got to have in place. "It's firmly on our agenda. There won't be a Harvey Norman team for 2022 associated with the Dragons, but we're certainly looking very closely at it going forward." While there are no immediate plans to create a first grade team, the club did set up its first women's academy last season. Read more: Powell to oversee Wests Tigers push at NRLW license Newly appointed NRLW coach Jamie Soward oversees that system as part of his role, with six members of his current squad having come through that program. "Teams aren't always the answer when it comes to developing players. Academies do that as well and we have kicked off that academy," Haran said. "Last year was the first year of the Dragons women's academy and that captures all the girls coming out of Tarsha Gale programs that are just on the cusp of NRLW. "There were some COVID impacts there but I think we do sometimes forget how young the women's game is in its current form. "You want to develop a group of players that come through and play 16's, then Tarsha Gale, then Harvey Norman then NRLW. "That'll come. We want to be a club that keeps those players together and we've got a lot of things in place to develop that." The Burgh's decision was far from easy, but president Dodge Cobb says the loss of Powell and key players left the club unable to rebound in time for 2022. "We fought and fought and fought, probably a bit longer than what was realistic, but we just couldn't compete with the fully-fledged NRL systems," Cobb said. "We did it ourselves last year and proved we could compete, but we're a local club competing against full systems. We just haven't got the capability to deliver that type of set-up. "We're working long-term to get those things in place but it's just something we were lacking as a club at that Harvey Norman Women's level. "They all go with our complete blessing, but with Powelly getting offered the [Wests Tigers] job we lost some of our key players that were also a really big draw for us recruitment-wise. "Bottom line, I'm not pointing finger at anyone, I just think it's just unfortunate that the Illawarra has lost some absolute top-notch players from this region. The club's overall Test honour roll is virtually unmatched in women's rugby league, with Rex Jackson Oval having been the first senior rugby league home for the likes of Sam Bremner, Ruan Sims, Maddie Studdon, Corban McGregor and Emma Tonegato. Cobb says a responsibility to that tradition ensures the absence will temporary, much like the club's one-year hiatus from first grade men's last season. "We're not disappearing from that space, we'll have two league tag teams and we've got a huge history in women's rugby league," Dodge said. "We were a catchment for the whole southern region, Kezie came to us from Bega, Rach [Pearson] moved 700 kilometres from Hay to play with us. "We're not going to let that go easily and we're definitely interested in getting back into that space at some stage we just couldn't say when at the moment." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/928d45eb-1e52-428c-b93f-de207eaba982.jpg/r0_64_3648_2125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg