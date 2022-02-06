Illawarra Flames ready to fire in Regional Bash finals

news, latest-news,

Illawarra Flames coach Jo Kelly is confident her side won't be overawed by the occasion during Monday's Regional Bash finals. The women's representative team struggled when they contested the semi-final of the event in 2020, losing to the ACT by 55 runs. Read more: Nour hat-trick secures Steelers first-up win on the road A number of those girls are back this year, the Flames to play Riverina for a place in Monday night's final. "The girls have to have some fun and back their own ability," Kelly said. "That's what we did when we beat Riverina in the pool rounds. "I want the girls to trust their skills and if everyone enjoys themselves, they'll play their best cricket." The timing and location of Monday's matches has raised a number of eyebrows across women's cricket. Illawarra will be without two senior players, Sophie Heath and Naomi Woods unavailable due to work. The women's matches will also be played at North Sydney Oval, whereas the men's Regional Bash finals will be played at the SCG. Kelly was disappointed her team won't have the same opportunity, but she understands the wider strategy adopted by Cricket NSW. "They're trying to make North Sydney Oval the home of women's cricket,'' Kelly said. ''We hear players like Alyssa Healy talk about the ground as the home of women's cricket. "It is disappointing, the attraction of this comp has been the experience of playing at a venue like the SCG. Now they've changed it, we just have to go with the flow." Newcastle play Coffs Coast in the first semi before Illawarra play Riverina, with the final at 6.30pm.

