Veterans stand up on tense weekend of cricket

news, latest-news,

The region's best cricketers may have been away on representative duties, but Saturday's round of Cricket Illawarra fixtures could prove vital come the end of the season. University and Balgownie were desperate for a win to remain in touch with the top four. Read more: Illawarra Flames ready to fire in Regional Bash finals Ultimately it was the defending premiers who prevailed, the Magpies bowled out for 143 before Andrew Page and Matthew Threadgate guided Uni home in the 33rd over. Balgownie now sit seventh on the ladder, with Uni in fifth. Wests kicked clear at the top of the table with a 35-run win over Wollongong, stand-in skipper Aaryn Kornberger setting the tone with an impressive 70 before his bowlers did a job with the ball. Dapto's batsmen again struggled, all out for 88 before Northern Districts cruised home to secure a double bonus point. Keira's day was not so comfortable, defeating Helensburgh by one wicket in a tight contest. Down south, Lake Illawarra edged Kiama by one run in a thriller. The win came less than a week after the Cavaliers defeated the Lakers by two runs in the Twenty20 final. Brendan White set the tone for Lake Illawarra, scoring an unbeaten 141 to lead his side to 4-306 off 49 overs. The Cavaliers went all out in their quest for victory, Liam Mackrell and Ben King-Gee combining for a 141-run partnership. The duo were eventually removed, but the chase continued, however Kiama ultimately fell one run short, reaching 6-305 off their 49 overs. Lakers captain Mark Ulcigrai was relieved his side escaped with the win, but said they must improve over the coming weeks. "It was another great game against Kiama," Ulcigrai said. "Brendan and Max (Henderson) and Nathan Hore batted really well. "The pitch was excellent, it was tough for the bowlers. You could tell that by the 611 runs scored. Our fielding was very poor, it gave them a sniff. "Our fielding cost us in the final last Sunday, it could have cost us again on Saturday. We're not holding our catches, we're dropping too many, it's not good enough for first grade." In Saturday's other matches, Kookas reached 144 before Josh Cuthbert unleashed a devastating spell, taking 4-20, to bowl Shellharbour out for 81. Finally, The Rail defeated Albion Park in a rain-affected match. Dylan Rae set the tone with the ball, claiming 4-14 while opener Jarrod Colliss anchored the run chase, scoring 79.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/45460ff9-9529-43cb-b43c-a25b7a007bd5.jpg/r0_25_5950_3387_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg