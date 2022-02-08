news, latest-news, illawarra-league, helensburgh, de-la-salle, cronulla-caringbah, jason-raper, illawarra-rugby-league

IT'S a boost for the entire competition but Helensburgh are particularly excited about the addition of some northern derbies in a new-look eight team competition. The Burgh will return to first grade this season having dropped out of the top-tier for the ultimately aborted 2021 season. They'll return in 2022 alongside some new neighbours, with newbies Cronulla Caringbah and De La Salle shifting south to join the competition for the first time. Both are located barely 30 kilometres up the road from Rex Jackson Oval, and president Dodge Cobb says the Tigers certainly welcome the development. "We're absolutely very excited about it," Cobb said. "It was was one of the deciding factors to get us back to that [first-grade] level, that it was a bigger competition. "If they could get a couple more clubs over the line and have a bigger comp we were much more comfortable getting back in at that level." Traveling north won't be a first for the Tigers, the club having fought out its most recent top-grade campaign in the Sydney Shield competition in 2020. The Tigers joined Wests and Thirroul in heading north in a year that saw no first grade premiership contested in the Illawarra due to COVID. They ultimately reached the grand final qualifier under former coach Gavin Lennon. Read more: Wallace and Quinland re-unite in Canary yellow While the standard of football was no huge leap, Cobb said there were plenty of off-field lessons picked up in being part of a NSW Rugby League competition post-CRL merger. "It's a little bit like comparing apples with chainsaws," Cobb said. "The Sydney Shield was a bigger comp, but it was probably a fair bit stronger than it would have normally been without COVID. "We enjoyed our time there. It was an eye-opener for us, we learned a heap, and it's made it easier for us to come back for this year. "It's not as daunting for us because we've been there in the past." Despite the on-field success, fielding five senior sides in a COVID-affected year proved a major drain, prompting the committee to drop back a level in 2021. Cobb said it was only ever meant to be a one-year hiatus. "It was always the case that we would only spend the one year out," Cobb said. "It was a strategic decision at the time for the long-term benefit of the club. It seems so long ago now, but we were seriously looking at the consequences and we couldn't lose more players in the long run than we'd gain. "We made that decision, it was a really tough one to make, but looking back at it now, it was the right decision. "In our history we've dipped out of first grade a couple of times, this was another one, but we're still around, we're still strong and this year we're playing at the highest level. "We've got players coming back that really enjoyed what was a shortened season last year. We maintained our culture and it's business as usual now and history will see at as a blip." The circumstances meant the coaching appointment would be key and the club feels it's onto a winner bringing back premiership-winning hero Jason Raper. Raper, who'll jointly take the reins with club stalwart Chris Coleman, was also part of the devastating run of near misses prior to the club's first premiership in more than two decades in 2015. He subsequently shifted to Dapto as a player and coach, but returns with a solid understanding of what makes the Burgh tick. "Back in the day he was part of the long slog to win a premiership in 2015," Cobb said. "He left with our blessing, as did the other players, but he always said he'd be back one day. We always told him he'd be welcome. "The day's come and we see him as a long-term prospect for us and we're loving having him back." Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/954c8e35-1645-40af-b178-c06c06377c43.jpg/r0_225_3264_2069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg