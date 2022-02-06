news, latest-news, duop-reath, illawarra-hawks, brian-goorjian, south-east-melbourne-phoenix, nbl, nbl22

A last-start loss raised "alarm bells" for coach Brian Goorjian and star big-man Duop Reath admits there is a sense of urgency in Hawks camp ahead of a looming five-game home stand. Illawarra take on South East Melbourne in Wollongong on Monday in their first outing since copping a 23-point hiding at the hands of last-placed New Zealand on Wednesday. The Breakers had managed just 59 points in their previous loss to Tasmania, but had 52 at halftime against the Hawks. It was a performance that left Goorjian admittedly "shell-shocked" post-game, but Reath said the feeling hasn't lingered in the aftermath. "It happens in basketball. It's all about how you respond," Reath said. "What happened with New Zealand was very disappointing, especially at the defensive end. I don't think it has anything to do with the schemes, we've just got to play harder. "I think we've still got a long way to go as a team to get better. "That's why things like these keep happening and we're losing some games, but the guys have responded to it really well. "That's what we're looking for. I think we have really good resilience, starting at the top of our program with our head coach. "Everything that's happened, he's always predicted. He lets us know 'this what to expect from these guys' and he's always been right. "We just need to actually go out and execute the game plan." The Phoenix will also be looking to respond to a heavy home defeat to Perth on Saturday, making Monday's showdown a clash of top-four rivals on the rebound. The Hawks have fallen short of the league's top guns thus far this season, dropping two games to Perth at home and another to defending champions Melbourne United. It leaves them without a win over a top-four rival, but Reath says the showdown presents the ideal opportunity to atone. It's essential that they do in the first of five straight games in Wollongong, with further schedule shifts ensuring the Hawks face a heavy road run down the back stretch of the regular season. "They're definitely must-win for us but you have to take it one game at a time," Reath said. "We'll focus on the Phoenix tomorrow before we worry about the one after that. It's always one game at a time. "We want to beat the top teams. That's the only way for us to do what we want to do this year. "We have to beat the best teams because we obviously want to make the playoffs and compete for a championship so this is a great opportunity for us." Reath will also be looking to re-find his groove after struggling offensively since the Hawks came out of a COVID-enforced hiatus. Those struggles have seen him shoot at just 35 per cent from the field in his past seven games, though the Tokyo bronze-medalist insists his own numbers are the furthest thing from his mind. "Obviously with what's been going on I haven't really got into a good offensive rhythm but I'm not really panicking or worried about that at the moment," he said. "It's really just about the team right now and doing what we need to do to get better as a team. That helps you not really worry about yourself when your team needs all your focus. "I think I've just got to find my rhythm again. Every professional player has ups and downs so it's something you expect. "It's about how you respond the next game and work on things you can control. That's all you can do." The Illawarra Mercury news app is now officially live on both iOS and Android devices. It is available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ViGe8NXxNszpWGz2Wi7TWd/2abb52ce-5220-4068-b315-9c856530c56a.jpg/r0_96_4164_2449_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg