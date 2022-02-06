Stanwell Park's Matty Cox experiences bittersweet Olympic debut

news, latest-news,

For a brief moment, Stanwell Park's Matty Cox looked like he would be competing for a medal in Monday's slopestyle final at the Winter Olympics. Unfortunately it was not to be, the snowboarder crashing on the final jump in his second run of the men's qualification round. Read more: Day claims second straight series crown on torturous day at Kurrawa The fall left him with a score of 39.98, 26th out of 30 competitors. Had he stayed on his feet, Cox's score likely would have been enough to progress to the final. Instead of vying for a medal this Monday, Cox will now turn his focus to next Monday's snowboard big air heats. Despite the disappointment of missing the slopestyle final, the 23-year-old did his family and the Illawarra proud with his performance at the Genting Snow Park. Cox's father, Steve said he was excited to watch his son compete in his first Winter Olympic Games. The family had organised for friends and family to watch Matty's runs together. "I am pretty excited to say the least," he told the Mercury. "I have been running around, and responding to people who have wished Matty good luck, even some people who don't know us too well. "We have had t-shirts made so we are all in uniform." Mr Cox said his son was taking the pressure "all in his stride" after they spoke recently. He said Matty saw the Games as "another competition", which he did all the time.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/155048a4-c357-4044-bff1-3eaa90657a70.jpg/r2_51_3820_2208_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg