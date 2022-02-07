Surf warning issued for Illawarra coastline

news, latest-news,

It is expected surf and swell conditions along the Illawarra coastline will be unsafe for boating, swimming and rock fishing on Monday and Tuesday. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a hazardous surf warning for the Illawarra, spanning the next two days. The NSW Police Force's Marine Area Command says people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near areas exposed to the surf. Read more: New 18-storey hotel planned for Wollongong Rock fishers should not go out onto coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean, and instead look for a safe location sheltered from the surf. Boaters should change or delay their trip if it involves crossing shallow water and ocean bars, while those already on the water should ensure they have the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket. Those who do go or are out on the water should log on with the their local Marine Rescue radio base via VHF radio or the Marine Rescue app.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/ad135103-5e0f-4c3d-a4ed-a63886a7c59c.jpg/r27_0_5383_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg