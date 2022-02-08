Athletics Wollongong members impress at NSW Country Championships

news, latest-news,

The NSW Country Athletics Championships were held on the weekend before Australia Day at the new Maitland athletics track. Athletics Wollongong sent 53 keen athletes to compete against the best athletes the NSW Country clubs had to offer. They competed in 178 events, and came back with a staggering 91 medals comprising 35 Gold, 37 Silver and 19 bronze. Read more: Illawarra 15-year-old Delta Amidzovski ready for world stage The well deserved medallists were: Open Men 4x100m Relay, 1st - 43.46s (Gabriel Bickel, James Mcpaul, Mitchell O'Neill, Callum Rann) Open Women 4x100m Relay Team A. 3rd - 50.88s (Lara Check, Loen Sevastos, Keira Rejske, Kailee Moore) Masters Women 4x100m Relay, 1st - 54.21s (Suzy Moran, Rebekah Power, Nicole McHenry, Caroline Ellis) Adrian See (40-49) 100m: 2nd - 12.10s, 200m: 2nd - 24.49s. Adriana Van Bockel (70-79) Discus: 2nd - 15.55m, 70+ Hammer Throw: 2nd - 17.79m, Javelin: 2nd - 12.24m Shot Put: 2nd - 5.29m Andy McHenry (U15 Para) , 100m: 18.61s. 400m: 1'39.82s Anthony Howlett (50-59) 800m: 2nd - 2'38.32s, 100m Hurdles: 1st - 23.10s, 400m Hurdles: 2nd - 1'25.59s, High Jump: 2nd - 1.45m, Triple Jump: 1st - 8.62m, Discus: 2nd - 31.02m, Hammer Throw: 2nd - 34.93m, Javelin: 2nd - 38.98m. Ashton Moran (U15) 200m: 2nd - 27.96s, 400m: 3rd - 1'03.26s, 200m Hurdles: 2nd - 35.02s. Beau Rejske (U14) 1500m Walk: 2nd - 9'30.26s, Long Jump: 3rd - 3.90m Calem Brown (U18) 200m: 1st - 22.91s Callum Rann (U18) 200m: 2nd - 23.05s, 400m: 1st - 50.65s Caroline Ellis (40-49) 80m Hurdles: 1st - 16.55s, Javelin: 3rd - 18.16m, Charlize Colwell (U17 Para) 100m: 1st - 16.85s, 400m: 1st - 1'18.30s Chelsea Nicol (U14) 800m: 1st - 2'32.59s, 1500m: 2nd - 5'23.10s, Chelsy Wayne (U16) Discus: 1st - 41.81m Cheyannah Hall (U13) Pole Vault: 1st - 1.56m Christine Shaw (60-69) 100m: 2nd - 15.68, 200m: 2nd - 33.32s, Long Jump: 1st - 3.83m, High Jump: 1st - 1.15m, Triple Jump: 1st - 7.73m, Discus: 2nd - 20.51m, Javelin: 1st - 25.15m, Shot Put: 3rd - 8.33m Emily Benefiel (U14) 80m Hurdles: 3rd - 14.28s, 200m Hurdles: 2nd - 42.47s, High Jump: 1st - 1.48m. Eve Way (U20) 400m Hurdles: 2nd - 1'08.85s Grace Costabile (U15) 200m: 1st - 27.26s, 400m: 3rd - 1'02.43s Imogene Anderson (U13) 80m Hurdles: 2nd - 17.12s, High Jump: 2nd - 1.30m, Javelin: 1st - 16.15m, Shot Put: 1st - 7.92m James Mcpaul (Open) 400m: 2nd - 50.13s, 800m: 1st- 2'03.65s Jude Basnet (U20) Discus: 3rd - 33.29m, Hammer Throw: 2nd - 32.54m, Kaylee Reid-O'Brien (U18) Triple Jump: 2nd - 7.99m, Hammer Throw: 2nd - 20.72m Keira Rejske (U16) 100m: 3rd - 13.23s, 200m: 3rd - 27.34s, 90m Hurdles: 3rd - 16.99s, Long Jump: 2nd - 4.39m Lara Check (U20) 100m: 2nd - 12.92s, 100m Hurdles: 3rd - 15.90s, Long Jump: 2nd - 5.65m, High Jump: 1st - 1.65m, Triple Jump: 1st - 11.23m, Javelin: 2nd - 33.71m, Shot Put: 2nd - 8.91m Liam Halloran (U17) High Jump: 2nd - 1.70m Loen Sevastos (U17) 100m: 3rd - 13.36s, 200m: 1st - 26.47s, 400m: 1st - 59.96s Michael Doodson (40-49), 200m: 3rd - 25.72s, 400m: 3rd - 59.48s Mikaela Markovski (U16) Shot Put: 2nd - 9.85m Mitchell O'Neill (Open) 100m: 2nd - 10.97s, 200m: 1st - 21.73s Natalie Heywood (40-49), Discus: 1st - 21.60m, Javelin: 1st - 26.69m, Shot Put: 1st - 7.45m Nicole McHenry (40-49) Long Jump: 3rd - 4.32m, Triple Jump: 2nd - 9.32m Rachel Shaw (Open) High Jump: 2nd - 1.45m, Long Jump: 3rd - 4.94m, Javelin: 1st - 35.38m Rebekah Power (40-49) 100m: 2nd - 13.05s, 200m: 2nd - 26.61s, 400m: 2nd - 1'01.74s, High Jump: 1st - 1.25m, Long Jump: 1st - 4.65m Rodney Tebbutt (50-59) 400m: 2nd - 1'03.07s, Javelin: 1st - 49.85m Congratulations go to Anthony Howlett, Caroline Ellis, Christine Shaw and Thomas Noakes, who were listed on the Athletics NSW Merit List as a consequence of their outstanding results the previous week in the NSW ACT Multi Events Championships. The Under 20 and Open ACT Championships were held last week in Canberra. A team of 20 of our best went down to Canberra to compete against the best that the ACT and NSW had to offer. Chelsy Wayne still very much a junior as an under 16, again stamped her mark on the Open Women discus, coming 5th with 37.65m. Chelsy has become quite a force in Open Class discus throwing with a number of successful comps under her belt. Delta Amidzovski's sizzling first place in the Under 20 women 100m hurdles in 13.93s was a massive 0.27s under the qualifying mark for the World Junior Championships in Columbia in August this year. She also jumped a respectable 6.06m in the long jump which was a narrow toenail width of the championship qualifying distance of 6.12m. Jett Link is one of our most persistent and dedicated hurdlers. Jett finished the 110m hurdle final in 15.07s. Lara Check one of our best junior multi events athletes earned silver in the U20 women High Jump with 1.65m. Karen Clarke has been a consistent club rep over a number of years with a particular love for competing in the javelin. This time it was a bronze with 39.53m. Junior Decathlete Thomas Noakes elevated himself to a bronze in the U20 Pole Vault with a lift of 3.70m. Eve Way battled to 5th in the gruelling 400m hurdles in 69.37s and Olivia Sivills who has been a club rep for a fair while stamped her class on the women U20 3km Steeplechase winning gold in 11.56.52s. Athletics Wollongong would like to give a special shout out to our supporters. Our FaceBook following has grown to 589 followers. Awesome www.athleticswollongong.org.au and on Facebook.

