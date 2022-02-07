coronavirus,

Two Shellharbour women and a man from Wollongong have died with COVID-19, NSW Health has reported. Their deaths were among 14 COVID-related deaths that were recorded in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday. The women from Shellharbour were aged in their 80s and 90s, while the Wollongong man was in his 80s. Read more: Short of breath: How Woonona man discovered he had blocked arteries Their deaths follow that of a Shoalhaven resident, a woman in her 90s, whose passing was reported at the weekend. There were 407 new COVID-19 cases detected in the Illawarra Shoalhaven in the last 24-hour reporting period: 197 from PCR tests and 210 from rapid antigen tests. These include 226 infections from Wollongong, 78 from Shellharbour, 14 from Kiama, and 89 from Shoalhaven. The number of new cases recorded in NSW remains under 10,000, with 7437 reported in the 24 hours to 4pm Sunday. There are 2099 people in hospital with COVID in NSW, although updated figures on local hospitalisations are not available. There are 137 people in intensive care, with 60 on ventilators. Read more: How to get and where to spend your Stay NSW vouchers Meanwhile, almost 44 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had a booster dose of the COVID vaccine. The NSW government has launched a new campaign, titled Let's Do This, to encourage people to have this third shot. Kiama MP Gareth Ward has welcomed the campaign, saying that ensuring everyone gets their booster is key to strengthening protection against the virus. The proportion of 12 to 15-year-olds who have had their second dose has crept up to 78.7 per cent, while 43.1 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have had their first shot. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here. Sign up for breaking news emails below...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzajA9j5yvatvSgWamdNVy/1ec7e6e9-bc46-472b-994b-d99474b9a697.jpg/r0_209_4863_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg