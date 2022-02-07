Wallabies legends to launch 50th edition of Kiama Sevens

news, latest-news,

The Kiama Sevens 50th anniversary celebrations will commence this week with Friday's luncheon. The event will kick off two weeks of festivities before the annual rugby sevens tournament is played on Saturday February 26. Read more: Delta Amidzovski eager for international test after running World U20 Championships qualifier Former Australian captain John Eales will deliver a speech at Friday's lunch, with Glen Ella to also entertain guests. While Eales never had the chance to compete at the Kiama Sevens, Ella holds fond memories of playing at the event throughout his illustrious career. "John Eales has won every trophy available," tournament director Mark Bryant said. "The Bledisloe Cup, two Rugby World Cups." "He excelled at rugby, but also excelled at business. He'll talk about his rugby, but also his philosophies on business, he's so consistent with everything he says." A limited number of tickets are still available for Friday's lunch, which can be purchased from Kiama Sevens website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/07f68834-5d92-4715-bd20-3fcc80d323c4.jpg/r1_164_3215_1980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg