news, latest-news,

She's only 15-years-old, but Delta Amidzovski has her eyes firmly set on competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's a goal even she acknowledges is lofty, but it's one the Illawarra talent is looking to spend the next two years building towards. Read more: Naar hungry to make up for lost time with Boomers It's a path that will likely require the teenager to compete internationally in order to test herself against the world's best. That is where Amidzovski's quest to become an Olympian gets complicated. The athlete's primary target for this year is to compete at the World Junior Athletics Championships in August. The teenager ran the qualifying time in the 100 metre hurdles event last month. But as a 15-year-old looking to compete at an under 20s competition, Amidzovski requires permission from Athletics Australia to nominate for selection. The association has provided every indication to the family that this permission will be granted. From there, the youngster plans to race in the under 20s age group at the Australian Championships, a victory in the hurdles securing her place in the World Juniors team. "It would be good to have a challenge," Amidzovski said. "Good to see how I go against the older girls. "Because of my age I have to run in the under 20s at Aussies as well, so it would be good to get selected." Amidzovski has long stood out as one of Australia's most promising athletes. The Athletics Wollongong runner has won a host of state and national medals, both before and after a series of crippling injuries. She has broken numerous records, including another two at the Little Athletics Region Championships at Beaton Park on Sunday. Whether it be the hurdles, the long jump or the sprint events, Amidzovski has dominated her rivals within her age group. Remarkably, she had spent just three weeks training at the under 20s hurdle height before running the World Juniors qualifying time. It was only the second time she had raced under those conditions. While Amidzovski was confident she'd achieve the qualifier at some point, even she was surprised to run a time of 13.93 seconds, well below the standard of 14.2. "I wasn't expecting to run the qualifier, but I felt good during the race, so I thought I'd be close. "I felt like I was going faster than I had done the week before, it felt good to do it." Having already run a qualifier in the hurdles, Amidzovski has her eyes on achieving the long jump standard of 6.12m within the qualification period. "I got the distance last year and I've come close the last few times I've done a comp, so I hope to get it soon."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GzY3iczng7SLWqVgHSV78t/21d75779-f287-4eac-a51c-baf6b8de69d7.JPG/r822_790_4921_3106_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg