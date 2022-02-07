news, latest-news,

Byron Bay busker turned touring heart-throb Jack Botts is bringing his soulful surf-folk music to the Wombarra Bowlo this Friday night. Brisbane-born Botts has risen steadily to fame over the past four years, after releasing his debut EP Summer Nights in 2018. The singer-songwriter has since wracked up over 250,000 monthly Spotify listeners and over 14 million catalogue streams, playing in pubs, festivals, and stages around the country. While the pandemic has been a challenging time for Australian artists, and live music shows were a rarity, Botts played 90 COVID-safe shows throughout 2020, navigating constantly changing border closures while on the road. In true Byron Bay style, the musician travels to shows up and down the coastline in his van, usually with a mate and a surfboard in tow. On Friday night Botts will be performing songs from one of his latest EPs, Slow Mornings, which was released in June 2021. The album explores the highs and lows of long-distance, new relationships and a year like no other. "This EP is a collection of tracks that represent a pretty crazy point in my life, and career. All the ups and downs of balancing a long-distance relationship with work. It talks about all the moments when you want to throw the towel in and give up, to the realisation that giving up just isn't an option, despite the heartache," said Botts. If you're a fan of Jack Johnson, coastal road trips and an early morning surf, you can catch a ticket to see Jack Botts at 6pm on Friday through the link on the Wombarra Bowlo's website.

