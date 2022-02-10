news, latest-news, Lifeline, Lifeline Wollongong, Is Lifeline open Christmas Day, Christmas 2021, Lifeline chief executive Colin Seery, Coin Seery, Lifeline South Coast chief executive Renee Green, Lifeline South Coast

Lifeline South Coast has seen its busiest year, with its volunteers answering more than 30,000 calls for help in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to place added stresses on the Illawarra's residents. In an interview with the Mercury this week, Lifeline South Coast chief executive Renee Green revealed its two call centres, located at Wollongong and Nowra, logged 30,264 calls last year - an increase of 19 per cent on the 25,381 calls received during 2020. In comparison, Lifeline South Coast logged about 21,000 calls in 2019. Ms Green, who has worked at Lifeline South Coast for a decade, took on the role of chief executive about two years ago - right around the time bushfires had ravaged the region. Read more: Sarah was already battling anxiety and depression. Then COVID happened Since then, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to record numbers of calls to Lifeline's 24-hour Crisis Support Line, which is manned by specially trained volunteers. Like previous years, the Christmas/New Year period saw a larger than normal influx of calls for crisis support, but Ms Green said the volume surpassed expectations. "The Christmas and New Year period is traditionally busy for us because while it is a time for a lot of fun and celebration, for a lot of people it's not quite the same for them," she said. "We get a lot of calls around loneliness and relationships, and also a lot of their support organisations close down, such as psychology practices and even community groups. "New Year's Day this year [saw] the highest number of calls that Lifeline has ever received in a 24-hour period nationwide, with 3700 calls." In comparison, Lifeline nationally usually received about 3000, and up to about 3200 calls a day - a number which had also greatly increased since the start of the pandemic. Ms Green said while Lifeline was fielding a greater volume of calls in recent years, she preferred to look at it from a more positive perspective, noting suicide rates had not increased in that time. "Certainly, we have got a lot of people in our community that are in crisis, but the positives are that people are much more open to seeking help and we have not seen a significant increase in suicide rates," she said. "While we would like to see suicide rates come down, it's great that so many more people are reaching out for help when they need it." Ms Green said Lifeline South Coast currently had about 100 volunteers on its books, who will generally work one four-hour shift per week. Calls from within the region will be answered by a local crisis support volunteer if one is available. If not, the call will be answered by one of the other 37 accredited Lifeline call centres across the country. Ms Green said the South Coast call centre volunteers could be speaking to someone two blocks away or in Hobart or Perth. She said the dedicated South Coast call centre volunteers were among those who gave up part of their festive season to help those in crisis. "Our volunteers are so generous with their time and worked Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to do their shift. Some were new volunteers who gave up part of their Christmas/New year period for the first time and others come in every year to give back to those who do not have anyone else to turn to," she said. Ms Green said apart from the festive season, weekends were some of the busiest times in the South Coast call centres. "Our busiest times are often very late at night and very early in the morning," she said, adding they could always do with more volunteers to boost their numbers or replace those who had moved on. She said there was no doubt the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was resulting in an increase in calls, relating to everything from isolation caused by enforced separation from loved ones, to financial pressure or insecurity caused by job or income losses, to relationship pressures that came from families being cooped up together for so long. "There has been a lot of pressure placed on people's relationships where they were not used to being face-to-face all the time or in the same house together so much," she said, adding that the pandemic compounded existing problems and in some cases led to an increase in domestic violence. And it wasn't just adults who suffered. "Children are not designed to be with their parents 24 hours a day," she said. Lifeline chief executive Colin Seery said in December the organisation had reached record-breaking numbers of calls throughout August and September, with the daily volumes since then remaining elevated "compared to what we have previously seen". As well as the 24-hour telephone crisis line, Lifeline offers webchat and text services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Lifeline launched the country's only Crisis Text helpline in 2019 to provide support to people in psychological distress. Lifeline said this week a $1.5 million federal government grant would allow Lifeline to fast-track the expansion of its text and chat services to meet demand and increase accessibility for hard-to-reach groups. Mr Seery said the text service had increased the range and total number of people contacting the organisation. "This is a landmark in suicide prevention in Australia and is all about bringing help to people who are in situations and environments where accessing support through digital communication is the only safe or viable option," Mr Seery said. "The service is unique in that it allows for genuine privacy during contact, so it is well suited to support cohorts at heightened vulnerability, such as help seekers experiencing domestic and family violence or those living with a disability." A 2019 evaluation of the service by the Australian Health Services Research Institute found 42 per cent of contacts said they would not have used another service if the text or chat were not available. LIFELINE, phone 13 11 14.

