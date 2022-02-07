news, latest-news,

Those considering taking part in the Wollongong's Seniors Festival 2022 have until this Sunday, February 13 to put their event forward for consideration. Wollongong City Council has extended the call out for people to have their event included in this year's festival, which will take place from March 25 to April 3 with the theme 'Reconnect'. The array of events held in Wollongong during this week provides the older community a diverse and exciting opportunity to celebrate in various ways. Organisers prefer a mix of both virtual and face-to-face programs, with a focus on smaller outdoor activities where possible. This includes events such as workshops, classes, or social events. The annual Seniors Festival acknowledges and celebrates older people. It is aimed for people over 60, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people over the age of 50, and people over 50 that have a lifelong disability. Visit the council's website to apply to have your event included. Those who do are encouraged to provide as much relevant detail as possible as it will appear in the festival's printed and online program. Read more: An op shop with a difference to open its doors at UOW Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kZL4qV6yTxfrWZJxKQxjSN/cc9761cd-036d-4731-93e7-4dadb9ca0303.png/r62_0_936_494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg