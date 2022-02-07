news, latest-news, robbery, Bellambi, service station, Metro Petroleum, knife, balaclava, police

The Bellambi Metro Petroleum service station has been targeted by robbers again, with a man threatening store staff and customers with a knife on Sunday. Just after 4.30am, a man wearing a balaclava entered the service station on Rothery Road, Bellambi, wielding a knife. Read more: Short of breath: How Woonona man discovered he had artery blockages The man took cash and cigarettes before making off on a bicycle on Pioneer Road. Luckily, neither the customer nor the store attendant were injured. Police arrived at the service station shortly after and established a crime scene. Police are now calling for anyone who may have information about the man, who is described as being Caucasian in appearance, with a fair complexion, between 180-185cm tall and with a thin build, to come forward. When robbing the petrol station the man was wearing a black hooded jumper, black balaclava, black pants and beige-coloured gloves. The robbery comes only days after staff at the same service station were held up at gunpoint by a man armed with a shotgun. A man was subsequently charged and refused bail on Friday, February 4. Anyone with information about the February 6 robbery should contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Sign up for breaking news emails below ...

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/8ece72cc-f549-484d-9129-a1d6f9f00c6f.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg