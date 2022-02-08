subscribers-only,

The neglect of aged care facilities over the last 50 years of governments of all persuasions is a disgrace and no-one seems to care other than those with loved ones in care. If Richard Colbeck thinks aged care has done alright during the pandemic then he's been watching too much cricket. Scotty's answer is we'll have another inquiry. If either of them cared about aged care they would put in place all the recommendations of the royal commission that was finished well before COVID hit. So far they have thrown a few million at it without any accountability where it was spent in line with all their normal funding while the private owners rub their hands in glee with the profits they are making. So while this government might not be directly responsible for where the state of aged care got to, they have had over two years to at least start to fix it by implementing the royal commission's recommendations. Darryl Glover, Mount Warrigal Shame on UOW and WCC, who knew since before the pandemic there would be an accommodation crisis when overseas students returned to Wollongong; yet they have done nothing! Back in the 1960's, our family and thousands of others, had comfortable accommodation in 'Igloo Sheds' at Berkeley, Unanderra and Fairy Meadow, provided by the Australian government. Why not copy this successful scheme to house students with low-cost rent? It seems to me, the management at both these public institutions return little or nothing by way of innovation. Bob Young, Mount Keira It's a sad sight to find someone living under the railway bridge at Fairy Meadow. The construction of new lifts from the train platforms to the roadway and bus stop above, has provided a home for some struggle street refugees. They stay a few nights and move on. I don't want to hear any politician say that Australia has done better than any other nation in the past 9 years. Politicians and big business have ruined this once great nation. Dave Cox, Wollongong Organisers of the SummerSalt music festival adopted a policy of "no chair, no entry" as part of their COVID precautions. (Festivals are back, February 2). Were there any anti-chair protesters at the venue? Barbara Sawtell, Oak Flats Sadly the marchers against science and logic have appeared on our streets yet again to try to endanger the lives of ordinary sane Australians with their nonsense. These people are no longer the "Lunatic Fringe" of our society , they have become "The Lunatic Mullet". Doug Steley, Heyfield

